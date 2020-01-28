Daniel W. Krivicich, Jr., 68, of Athens died Sunday morning, Jan. 26, 2020 at the Hospice of Central Ohio in Columbus. Born April 15, 1951 in Columbus, he was the son of Marie Egich Krivicich of Reynoldsburg and the late Daniel W. Krivicich, Sr.
Dan was a graduate of Wehrle High School (1969), Ohio University (BA in Fine Arts, 1973), where he met the love of his life, and The Ohio State University (MA in Education, 1977). For over 30 years, Dan served as the CEO of an interactive media company specializing in medical and nursing education. Dan loved running his own company and truly had the career he always wanted. He employed hundreds of people over the years and was a mentor and colleague to countless more. His willingness to always give to others and his community was one of Dan’s defining qualities.
Dan loved his family and spent his entire life making the lives of those around him better. One of his greatest joys was spending vacations with his family, especially the countless summers spent at the beach in Hilton Head Island, SC and his trips with his sweetheart to the cliffsides of Carmel, CA. Dan loved the holidays, decorating the house at Christmas from top to bottom, spending time playing cards with his family, and bouncing his grandkids on his knee. Dan was a big sports fan and enjoyed rooting for the Ohio State Buckeyes, Ohio Bobcats, and Cleveland professional sports teams. Dan was also an avid reader of science fiction which he shared with his sons.
He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Margaret “Margie” Cap Krivicich; three sons, Daniel (Jessica) Krivicich of Hilliard, Steven (Pamela Greysen) Krivicich of Princeton, NJ, Michael (Elyssa) Krivicich of Worthington; grandchildren, Luka, Celeste, Kieran, Stella, Leyla and Madeleine Krivicich; sister, Cynthia Krivicich of Sacramento, CA; brother, Gregory (Gail) Krivicich of Bexley; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Mass of Christian burial will be Saturday, Feb. 1, at noon at Christ the King Catholic Church with Father Donald Horak officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Friends may call at the Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home on Friday, Jan. 31, from 4-7 p.m. with a vigil to be held at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Hospice of Central Ohio (https://www.hospiceofcentralohio.org/donate-now). Friends and family may leave the family a message of sympathy, view a tribute video, or donate to Hospice of Central Ohio at our website, www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.