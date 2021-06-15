Athens - Daniel "Tito" John Martino, age 41 of Athens, died June 10, 2021 at his home. Born January 7, 1980 in Canton, Ohio, Dan is the son of Vincent Martino and Sonja Kraus Martino of Louisville, Ohio, the proud father of Calla Martino and the loving brother of Anthony Martino of Englewood, Florida.
Dan was a graduate of Louisville High School and Ohio University earning his Bachelor's degree in Fine Arts. He was employed with Casa Nueva for 10 years. Dan was an artist and enjoyed making music with the Dox City Band. Dan was a diehard Cleveland Browns fan and enjoyed playing golf, cooking, baking bread, and grilling. Through his grandparents, he developed the love of gardening and it showed at his homes.
Dan loved and enjoyed his family and friends, especially his daughter Calla. Dan was a kind, gentle and peaceful soul, showing those qualities in the way he lived his life.
A Celebration of Life will be on June 26 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Cat's Eye, home of Athens Browns Backers, 12 N. Court St. Athens. Arrangements are with Jagers and Sons Funeral Home, Athens.
Daniel Martino
