Daniel Tripp

Wilkesville - Daniel Lee Tripp, 63, Wilkesville, passed away Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at his home on Union Ridge, surrounded by his wife and family, after losing his battle with cancer. Danny was born in Columbus, Ohio to Ronald and Patricia Edelbute Tripp. He was the oldest of four children.
Lover of all things nature, Danny spent much of his life hunting, fishing, and camping with some of his closest family and friends. He enjoyed his fishing trips to Michigan (while loathing the team).
Danny spent many of his last days fishing with his best friend and brother-in-law Mike Barney and good friend Bill Morris. Danny was a loyal Buckeye fan and enjoyed watching them play. He worked as a forklift mechanic at Clark Lift and Ronco Lift truck, a family business in Columbus, and later at Ralston Industries for 30 years until his retirement in 2018. He was always happy to lend a hand to anyone in need.
Danny was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, brother and friend. He was always laughing and joking. He truly enjoyed life. He was loved by everyone who knew him.
Danny is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Vicki Barney Tripp; daughters, Dami (Ryan) Gayheart, Toni (Matt) Phillips, Tara (Trent) Miley, Sara Tripp and son Daniel "Buster" Tripp; 13 grandchildren, Luke, Kaylee, Hannah, Taylor, Camron, Tanner, Daniel, Avry, Tessa, Evan, Abagail, Kaydan,and Ellie (Louella); 1 great-grand-daughter Kinslee; brothers Mike and Matt, and sister Teresa (Cheeny).
There is no doubt that Danny is listening to "Down on Main Street" and waiting for Vicki to come put his socks on him and lay his clothes out so, he can get ready for his next adventure!
Danny accepted Jesus as his savior in August and is waiting at his mansion in Heaven for his family to join him. Danny is a one in a million kind of man and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Rest in peace, "Peep", until we are all together again.
Graveside services Thursday at 2 p.m. at Bowen Cemetery, with Pastor Rob Ervin officiating.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, 5258 Washington Road, Albany, Ohio 45710.
