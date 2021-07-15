Shade - Danny M. King, age 89 of Shade, passed away Tuesday morning, July 13, 2021, at his home. Born June 14, 1932, in Pratts Fork, Ohio, he was the son of the late Holly Ivan King and Mary Burson King.
He was a 1950 graduate of Shade High School. After high school, he was drafted into the Army during the Korean Conflict, where he rose to the rank of Sergeant First Class. He served 14 months with the Heavy Mortar Company of the Second Division, U.S. Army. He was a welder with Columbia Gas Transmission for 32 years. After retirement, he worked for Athens Excavating. He was a member of the Shade Senior Citizens and Shade Community Center.
Danny is survived by his wife of 67 years, Janet Stanley King; his children, Joy (Pat) Quinn
of Stewart, Mike (Theresa) King of The Plains and Jim (Linda) King of Athens; eleven grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; two brothers, Lloyd (Eva) King of Pomeroy and Dewey (Martina) King of Shade.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers, Robert L. King and Claire King.
Funeral service will be conducted Friday at 3:00 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with Rev. Mark Mitera officiating. Burial will be in Burson Cemetery, Shade. Friends may call Thursday 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Military Rites will be conducted by K.T. Crossen Post 21 American Legion and VFW Post 9893 Honor Guards at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to OhioHealth Home Care and Hospice, 444 W. Union St., Athens, OH 45701 or the Shade Community Center, 2380 Old St. Rt. 33, Shade, OH 45776 or the Shade Senior Citizens, 2380 Old St. Rt. 33, Shade, OH 45776. Please share a memory, a note of condolence, or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Danny King
