Athens - Darin P. Mckinley, 14 of Athens, Ohio, passed suddenly on Friday, April 1, 2022. Born November 9, 2007, he was the son of Brian and Amanda McKinley of Athens.
Darin was a smart, loving, caring, sweet, and funny kid. He really loved working at his parent's pet store in Nelsonville. He loved all animals especially his dogs. Darin loved working on projects with his grandfather, Troy. He was really into Fortnite and spending time with family and friends. Darin will forever be missed and loved by all.
Besides his parents, he is survived by his grandparents, Suzie McKinley of Chauncey, Troy and Jeannie McKinley of Athens, Mary Springer of Pomeroy; aunts and uncles, Alex and Caitlin Eads of Chauncey, Russell and Michelle Heightland of Akron, DJ Connolly of Panama City, FL, Christine and Kris Kettner of Melbourne, FL; and best friends, Ethan Reynolds, Landon Arrington, and Shad McKee.
He is preceded in death byhis great-grandparents, Rosemary and Richard Heightland.
A funeral service will be 10AM on Friday, April 8, 2022 at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home. Cremation will follow the service. You may call upon the family at the funeral home on Thursday, April 7, 2022 from 5PM - 7PM. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to assist with any end-of-life expenses. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook or donate proceeds to the family at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com. Darin McKinley
