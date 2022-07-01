Albany - Darleen Cunningham, 90, of Albany, passed away peacefully on June 21, 2022,at The Laurels of Athens.
Born May 6, 1932, in Slayton, Minnesota, Darleen was the daughter of the
late John and JoAnn Larson, who resided on their farm near the tiny town of Florence, MN. (population 39 in the 2010 census) where Darleen spent her formative years.
Eager to extend her horizons beyond the dark, rich soil of the Minnesota farmlands when she graduated from Tyler High School in Tyler, MN, Darleen
took employment in Sioux Falls, SD, and subsequently, Fresno, CA, before joining the Navy in 1951.
Darleen greatly enjoyed her five years of military life, proudly serving as a member of the United States Naval Reserve (Women's Reserve) better known
as "WAVES", stationed respectively at NAS Jacksonville, NAS Memphis, and
NAS Barbers Point, Oahu.
It was Hawaii that proved to be the turning point in Darleen's life when she
was captivated by a dashing young sailor, the late Ward Cunningham (1928-2004)
who soon became her closest friend and, later husband, marring in Minnesota and subsequently settling in Athens County in 1956. The couple eventually settled at the Albany home she cherished for more than 60 years.
After more than two decades working in the Alexander School District, Darleen
retired as secretary to the superintendent of Alexander District. Both she and her husband were avid supporters of Alexander athletics and were for most events, home or away, usually found on the bleachers or in the stands.
An enthusiastic participant in outdoor and community activities throughout southern Ohio and beyond, most weekends - especially during their two children's younger years - would find Darleen and Ward with a camper or leisure boat in tow, aiming for a woodland lake.
When her health permitted, she was a committed member of her loving church
family at Christ Community Wesleyan Church in Albany, and was a member of
American Legion Post 21; Athens Senior Club; Albany Community Center Seniors; and Albany Grange Seniors.
Darleen was preceded in death by her parents, John and JoAnn Larson, her
husband Ward; brother John Larson; and daughter-in-law, Christine Cunningham.
She is survived by her sons David Cunningham of Alton, Hampshire, UK, and
Keith Cunningham of Albany; grandsons Shane Cunningham of New Marshfield
and Lucas (Tiffany) Cunningham of Guysville; a granddaughter, Carly Russell, of London;
sisters Jane Larson of Roseville, MN and Judy Steadman of Kansas City, MO; plus, numerous nieces and nephews, every one of whom she adored.
The family would like to profoundly thank the management and staff at The Laurels of Athens, who looked after Darleen with grace and Dignity throughout her residency there.
Following cremation as was her wish, visitation will take place from 6-8 PM
Thursday July 14, at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home. Services will be held at 1 PM on July 15, at the funeral home. Inurnment will follow services at Athens Memorial
Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Christ Community Wesleyan Church,
6275 Kenny Memorial Lane, Albany, Ohio 45710.
you may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com Darleen Cunningham
