HOLIDAY, Florida — Darlene D. Burt-Simmons, 67, of Holiday, Florida, formerly of Athens, passed away on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.
Born in Athens on May 20, 1952, Darlene is a retired cashier from Save-A-Lot grocery store.
She was preceded in death by her, father Glen Burt, and a sister, Glenna Burt-Dunn.
She is survived by her mother, Betty Staggers of Holiday, Florida; two sisters, Charlotte Burt and Karen Burt, both of Athens; a brother, Ronney Blanton of Alabama; nephews, Spencer Dunn, Ronnie Burt and Tanner Burt; and nieces, Lynee Dunn and Melissa Dunn-Green.
Arrangements are under the direction of Coastal Cremations & Funeral Care, New Port Richey, Florida.
