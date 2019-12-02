SHAWNEE — Darlene (Borders) Castle, 75, passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.

She is predeceased by her parents, Tom and Olive Burritt; and brother, Leo Burritt.

Darlene is survived by her children, Carrie Thompson, Deanna (Borders) Smith, Tracy (Terry) Ledbetter; grandchildren, Zachary Borders, Kyra (Jay “Pete” Paul) Thompson, Danielle South, Aerin Ledbetter, Matthew Thompson, Hanna Ledbetter; great-grandchildren, John Borders, Jayden South, Zoie Borders, Ariyah South, Maelynn Paul and Maliah Paul; and her cats, Miss Kitty and Calie as well many loving extended family and friends.

She was a 4H group leader for Borders Busy Bees for many years. Darlene had a life long passion for sewing quilts, blankets and clothing for her family. She loved Christmas baking and spending time with her family.

Friends and family may gather for a Memorial Celebration of Life Friday, December 6, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. at The Shawnee Event Center, 8531 Route 56, Circleville, OH 43113. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories or to offer condolences.

