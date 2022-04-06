Glouster - Darlene Morgan, 71 of Glouster passed away Tuesday April 5, 2022, at her residence. Born September 20, 1950, in Glouster, she was the daughter of the late William and Louise Whitlatch Embrey. She retired from Trimble Kroger and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by 2 daughters, Jody (Jeff) Haynes of Easley S.C. and Teresa (Bobby Tomlin) Morgan of Glouster; grandchildren, George (Brittany) Morgan IV, Justin Morgan, Heather (Austin) Morgan, Morgan Haynes, Maddie Haynes, and Mason Tomlin; great grandchildren, Calista and Cecly Crawford; Sophia Davis who she thought of as a grandchild; a brother, Tom (Regina) Embrey of Glouster; 3 sisters, Arlene (Paul) Morris of Newport, NC, Mary (Ron) Russell of Glouster, and Willie Embrey of Glouster; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Buck Morgan.
Darlene's wishes were to be cremated and there will be a graveside service held at a later date. Contributions can be made to the Parkinson Foundation Ohio, 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr. #360, Columbus, Ohio 43231. Arrangements have been entrusted to Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. Darlene Morgan
