Albany - Darlene Smith, 74, of Albany, Ohio passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022, after a battle with leukemia at her home. Special thank you to Athens Hospice.
She was born July 16, 1948, in Parkersburg, WV, to Wilmer Sealey and Madge Irene Potts Sealey. After retirement from her own daycare business, she was a homemaker.
Darlene is survived by her husband William H. Smith, children, Tammy (Bruce) Gillogly, Albany, Irene (Thomas) Wells, Fleming, William H. Smith jr., (Cassie), Albany, Crystle (Harry) Pugh, Jackson, Mark Smith, Torch, brothers, Charles (Shirley) Sealey, Gene (Debbie) Sealey, Gary (Ruth) Sealey, 9 grandchildren, Nicholas, Judah, Riagan, Brandon, Cody, Logan, Alexis, Brianna, and Zeke, 2 great-grandchildren, Sophia and Anastasia.
She is preceded in death by her parents, grandson Noah Gillogly, brother Wayne Sealey, sisters Bernice Pickering, Pauline Funk, Gladys Flesher, Carrie Mae Turner, and Mary Cottrell.
Darlene was a member of Calvary Assembly of God in McArthur, Ohio. She enjoyed family, gardening, shopping, feeding hummingbirds, and trips to the beach.
Funeral services will be held Monday, October 24, 2022, at 2 pm, at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Pastor Carl Radcliff officiating. Family will greet friends at the funeral home the same day beginning at 12 pm. Grave side services will be held at Temple Cemetery, Albany, in lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to the Noah Gillogly Scholarship Fund through Alexanders Future Foundation, P.O. Box, 204, Albany, Ohio 45710. you may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com Darlene Smith
