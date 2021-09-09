Lancaster , Ohio - Darlyne Smith, 91, of Athens, Ohio, a caring wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt who died early Thursday morning, August 26, 2021, at Fairfield Medical Center in Lancaster, Ohio.
Born April 18,1930, in Akron, Ohio, the daughter of the late Nina and Donald Esterbrook of Akron, Ohio. She was a lecturer for Weight Watchers, AAA Travel Agent in Athens, Ohio and involved in several community services. A graduate of Miami-Edison High School, she went on to work with Eastern Airlines in Miami. Darlyne loved spending time with her friends, cheering on the OU Football and Basketball teams and playing bridge, as well as being with her beloved dog, Lucky. She married the late Charles Winston Smith, Jr of New Smyrna Beach, Florida in 1951 and were married for 56 years until his passing.
Darlyne is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Melissa Smith-Giovanniello and Bob Giovanniello, Celebration, Florida; a son and daughter-in-law, Lee and DJ Smith, Columbus, Ohio; grandchildren Grant Smith, of Columbus, Ohio; Alan Raney, of Nashville, TN; Benjamin Smith, of Columbus, Ohio; Jessica Raney of Spokane, Washington and great granddaughter: Willow Raney of Nashville, TN.
She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. A small ceremony will be held at Edgewater New Smyrna Cemetery in Edgewater, Florida on September 24. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Fairhope Hospice & Palliative Care, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, OH 43130. Darlyne Smith
