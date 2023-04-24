Darrell Brown

The Plains - Darrell "Jiggs" Larry Brown, 84, of The Plains, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital, Athens. Born March 25, 1939 in Athens, Ohio, he was the son of the late Vaughn and Bereda Lonas Brown. He graduated from The Plains High School and resided in Athens County all his life.

To plant a tree in memory of Darrell Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recipe of the Day

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.