Darrell Brown

The Plains - Darrell "Jiggs" Larry Brown, 84, of The Plains, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital, Athens. Born March 25, 1939 in Athens, Ohio, he was the son of the late Vaughn and Bereda Lonas Brown. He graduated from The Plains High School and resided in Athens County all his life.
He worked for 29 years in the body shop and drove the wrecker for the Chevrolet dealerships in Athens and retired from Ohio University in 2001 after 16 years of service. He was a member of The Plains United Methodist Church and Athens Elks Lodge BPOE #973. He was a longtime member of Jan's Fans, where he enjoyed the traveling basketball bus. He volunteered for O'Bleness Hospital Charity Golf Tournament for 25 plus years for which he received the Volunteer of the Year Award. Jiggs loved to play Golf (at Franklin Valley Golf Course) and Pickle ball every day. He also enjoyed spending the winter months each year since 2001 in Lakeland, Florida with his wife, Donna and friends.
Jiggs is survived by his wife of 63 years, Donna Jean Hunter Brown; his daughter, Debbra Jean Riggs of The Plains; his son Dennis Lee Brown, of The Plains; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Garry and Rebecca "Becky" Hunter of Athens; three grandchildren, Stephanie (Ben) Eldridge of Marion, Illinois, Jason (Courtney) Riggs of College Grove, Tennessee and Travis Brown of Athens; three great-grandsons, Drue Riggs and Drake Riggs of College Grove, Tennessee and Asher Eldridge of Marion, Illinois; a great granddaughter Ellie Eldridge of Marion, Illinois; he is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Vaughn and Bereda Lonas Brown; his father-in-law and mother-in-law; Robert and Mildred Hunter; three brothers, John Edgar Brown, Dana Lee Brown and Bobby Brown; a sister, Betty Andrews; and a brother-in-law, Larry Hunter.
Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, Apr. 26th, at 1:00 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with Rev. David Roach and Rev. Vincent Pontius officiating. Burial will be in West Union St. Cemetery, Athens. Friends may call Tuesday 5-8 p.m. and Wednesday 11-1 p.m. at the funeral home. Athens Elks Lodge will conduct memorial services on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Darrell Brown
To plant a tree in memory of Darrell Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.