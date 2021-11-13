Darrell Harding

Glouster - Darrell "Pork Chop" Harding, age 79, of Glouster, Ohio passed away Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, surrounded by family in Delaware, Ohio following an extended battle with cancer.
Darrell is preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Linley and Annie (Tabler) Singer, Alford and Mamie (Singer) Harding; two sisters who died as children; siblings Ira (McCarty), Ray, Alfonso, Larry, Louise (Logan), and siblings Cecil, Herman and Phyllis (Fischer) of Glouster; special cousin Lenora (Preston) Washington; and special friend Paul Roberts.
Darrell is survived by special nieces, Damianne (Jim Currie) Fischer and great-niece Lacey (Chris Day) Marshall that were his caregivers, both of Delaware, Ohio; nephew, Tony (Candy) Fischer of Malta, Ohio; niece, Larissa (Harding) Benson of Columbus, Ohio; and nieces, Marlene Harding and Darlene Harding of Painesville, Ohio. He was a great-uncle to Levi Marshall, Jeff Angel, Travis Fischer and Dustin Fischer. He leaves behind other nieces, nephews, and cousins, along with special friends Sonny Foltz and Michael Mudrie, the Bycofski family and numerous cherished friends, neighbors and past coworkers.
"Pork Chop" was a lifelong resident of Glouster, Ohio. He was born Jan. 12, 1942. His family has deep roots going back more than five generations in Athens County. He was a retired plant worker of more than 30 years at the former GoodYear Plant in Logan, Ohio. He was an avid fisherman, pool player, motorcycle rider, bowling league team member and card player. He loved to have fun, tell stories, make people laugh and spend time with his family. He did not meet a person he did not smile at, say "Hello" to, or wave to. He never hesitated to help anyone that needed help.
A "Remembrance" service will be held at the Morrison Funeral Chapel in Bishopville, Ohio on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Friends and family may visit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the Remembrance services to begin at 1 p.m. to allow for sharing of stories and memories celebrating Darrell's life. Masks will be required while attending the services.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to the Ohio Health Hospice Athens, 444 West Union Street, Ste. C, Athens, OH 45701 or Chix 4 A Cure, 8314 State Route 685, Glouster, OH 45732-9353.
A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
