New Marshfield - Darrell Jolley, age 80, of New Marshfield, died Friday evening, Oct. 29, 2021, at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus. Born April 14, 1941, in Athens County, he was the son of the late Rev. Clifford D. Jolley and Wilma O'Hara Jolley.
A 1959 graduate of Waterloo High School, he retired after 32 years of service from General Telephone as a facility locator. He was a member of Nelsonville Wesleyan Church. He enjoyed golf, sports, OSU Buckeyes and especially his grandchildren.
Darrell is survived by his wife of 59 years, Virginia Carsey Jolley; two daughters, Ginger Jolley of Athens and Gloria Jolley and her fiancé, R.J. Winegardner of Athens; two sons, Gary (Kelley) Jolley of Albany and Greg (Kris) Jolley of Athens; four grandchildren, Evan Jolley and his companion Molly Zweig of Cincinnati, Katie (Joe) DiBenedetto of Chillicothe, Dana Jolley and her companion, Sal Gomez of Columbus and Adam Jolley (deceased); two sisters, Merle (Max) Katzenbach of Columbus and Esther (John) Scragg of Shade; his father in law, Dana Carsey of Athens; a brother in law, David Carsey of New Marshfield.
Besides his parents he is preceded in death by four brothers, Sant, Chad, David and Jimmy Jolley; his mother-in-law, Helen Carsey, a sister-in-law, Rita Carsey Thomas; and a brother-in-law, Dana Carsey, Jr.
A family graveside service will be held Friday, Nov. 5 at 11 a.m. at New Marshfield Cemetery with Pastor Mike Thomas officiating. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., 17th Floor, Chicago, IL 60601. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Darrell Jolley
