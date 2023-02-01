Darrell Van Nest

Albany - Darrell E. Van Nest, age 75 of Albany, died Tuesday morning, Jan. 31, 2023 at Grant Medical Center, Columbus. Born July 31, 1947 in Athens, he was the son of the late Norman Van Nest and Virginia Carsey Van Nest.
A 1966 graduate of Athens High School, he received his Associate Degree in Accounting from Hocking College. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving over twenty years, retiring with the rank of Staff Sergeant. He was a Vietnam Era veteran, and was stationed in both Germany and Korea during his service. He spent 18 years as a member of the Military Police and 2 years as a Drill Sergeant. He was especially proud of his work with, and the accomplishments of, the troops that he trained as a Drill Sergeant. He was also employed for 17 years at Athens Transit, starting as a bus driver and retiring as project manager. He was a member of the Hocking Valley Sportsman Club. He enjoyed family cook outs, the outdoors, and wood working.
Darrell is survived by his wife of 31 years, Marcia McAfee Van Nest; a daughter, Teri Chesser of Athens; two sons, Mike (Melissa) Van Nest of Athens and Rob (Candi) Spaulding of Albany; six grandchildren, Courtney Van Nest, Morgan Spaulding, Krista (William Ferguson) Van Nest, Marcus Spaulding, Kira Chesser and A.J. Van Nest; two great grandchildren, Raeleigh Van Nest and Memphis Van Nest; also surviving are several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents he is preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law Bob and Maedene McAfee and a brother, Roger Van Nest.
Funeral service will be conducted Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home with Rev. Phil Foster officiating. Entombment will be in Athens Memory Garden Mausoleum. Friends may call Friday 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Military rites at the cemetery will be conducted by K.T. Crossen Post 21 American Legion and VFW Post 9893 Honor Guards. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Darrell Van Nest
