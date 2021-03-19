SHADE – Darrell J. Young, 59, Shade, passed away March 15, 2021, in Columbiana County, OH, in a semi-truck accident.
Born Feb. 10, 1962, in Morgan County, he was the son of Mary R. Young of Shade, and the late Darrell W. Young. He spent 30 years managing a carnival show prior to being a truck driver for McNelis Trucking Company, and a member of Albany AMVETS.
He is survived by his mother, Mary Young; children, Joshua Newlun, Jennifer Otterbacher, and Breanna (Caleb) Sharrett; four grandchildren, Liam Sharrett, Tinley Sharrett, Reed Sharrett, and Gavin Norman; sisters, Sheila McClain and Haley Young; and a brother, Robert Young.
In addition to his father, Darrell W. Young, he was preceded in death by a son Darrell Young; a grandson, Tyler Young; and a sister, Brenda Cullison.
Memorial services will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Pastor Roger Hayes officiating, Family will receive friends noon to 2 p.m. prior to services at the funeral home.
You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
