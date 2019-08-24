RACINE — Darwin Dean “Zip” Byers, 68, of Racine, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at the Holzer Meigs Emergency Department.
He was born Nov. 7, 1950 in Number 10 Hollow, Hollister.
He was a former custodian for Nelsonville-York Schools and enjoyed playing cards, especially euchre and auto racing.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 47 years, Rhonda Jordan Byers; his sons, Darwin “Chipper” Byers Jr., Stanley (Laura) Byers and Douglas (Chelsey) Byers; his grandchildren, Joshua Byers who was raised in his home as a son, Joshua Owens, Chase Byers, Raven Nicole and Kole Byers; his brother, Johnny (Cheryl) Byers; and several in-laws, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Eileen Byers
Per Zip’s wishes, cremation has taken place and private services will be held at a later date.
We can all have a sense of peace knowing that Zip and his buddy Bob North are in Heaven building dune buggies.
To sign the on line guest book, please visit jehumphreyfuneralhomeshawnee.com.
