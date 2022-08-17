Dave Hamill

Albany - David Llande Hamill, age 72, of Albany, passed away unexpectedly on August 15, 2022, at his home. Born in Hamilton, OH on December 15, 1949, he was the son of John Pershing Hamill and Virginia Mae Ellis, brother to Stephen J. Hamill. He was raised in Southern Ohio and spent most of his life there.

