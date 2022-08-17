Dave Hamill

Albany - David Llande Hamill, age 72, of Albany, passed away unexpectedly on August 15, 2022, at his home. Born in Hamilton, OH on December 15, 1949, he was the son of John Pershing Hamill and Virginia Mae Ellis, brother to Stephen J. Hamill. He was raised in Southern Ohio and spent most of his life there.
He served in the Army from 1968-1975 where he was stationed in Germany, Japan and Thailand. He served with the 173rd Airborne Brigade during the Vietnam War. Years later, Dave returned to service with the Ohio Air National Guard, serving with the 160th Air Refueling Group as a crew chief on the KC-135 E model Stratotanker during Operation Desert Storm.
A 1967 graduate of Alexander High School, Dave was the first ever Homecoming King and a member of the 1965 Albany Red Devils state finals boys' basketball team. He received his Bachelor's degree in Education from Ohio University. Dave retired from Ohio University in 2009 as the Assistant Director of Grounds Maintenance. He was a member of the Albany Lodge 723 F&AM, Albany VFW Post 9893 and the Albany United Methodist Church. Dave was a girls varsity basketball coach, a lifelong fan of Spartans basketball, an avid NASCAR and Sprint Car race fan, a lover of travel and in retirement he developed a love for travel writing and photography. Every morning you could find Dave having breakfast and coffee with his friends in Albany and most recently Ray's Harvest House.
Dave is survived by his wife, Teresa; two daughters with his late wife, Tiffany and Kate; two grand-daughters Gabriella and Isabella; a sister-in-law, Pat Hamill; many nieces and nephews; his mother-in-law and father-in law, Roger and Norma Bartlett.
Dave is preceded in death by his parents, his brother, his first wife Susan (Ashworth) Hamill and a brother-in-law, Gary Bartlett.
Funeral service will be conducted Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens, with Mark Ervin officiating. K.T. Crossen Post 21 American Legion and VFW Post 9893 Honor Guard will hold Military Rites following the funeral at the funeral home. Friends may call Friday 3-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Albany Lodge 723 F&AM will hold Masonic Rites Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. No graveside services will follow the funeral.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hamill Family Scholarship or the Gary Bartlett Scholarship in care of Alexander Future Foundation, PO Box 204, Albany, OH 45710. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Dave Hamill
