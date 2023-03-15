David Ashworth

Zanesville - David Allan Ashworth, 68, passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at the Genesis Hospice Morrison-House where he was lovingly cared for at the end of his journey with esophageal cancer.
He was born on January 7, 1955 at Sheltering Arms Hospital in Athens, Ohio. He spent the majority of his childhood in Albany, Ohio and graduated from Alexander High School in 1973. He went on to earn a BSED in elementary education from Ohio University in 1976 and an MDiv from Asbury Theological Seminary in 1979. He served as a United Methodist pastor for 31 years with service to churches in Vinton, Athens, Brown, Highland, Hamilton and Clermont counties in Ohio. He later spent 10 years working for the Jefferson County Attorney's Office, Child Support Division, in Louisville, KY. Throughout his life, he enjoyed Jersey cows and sending handwritten cards and letters.
David is survived by his children, Lauren (Alan) Hogue of Adamsville and Kevin (Amy) Ashworth of Cincinnati. He enjoyed his three granddaughters, Nora and Sadie Ashworth and Eden Hogue, and his grandson, Caleb Hogue. He is also survived by his sisters, Ann (Scott) Claypool and Jeanne (Gary) Cooper and by his brother, Ken (Teshay) Ashworth. He deeply valued his six nieces and two nephews as well as his four great nieces and one great nephew. David also acknowledges as family Dan (Amy) Koscielak and their sons, Benny and Alex.
David was preceded in death by his mother, Jean (McHarg) VanNest and father, Charles D. Ashworth as well as his sister, Susan Hamill.
Friends and family may call from 10:00 AM until time of service at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Central Presbyterian Church, 40 N. Sixth Street, Zanesville with Pastor Tara Mitchell officiating. David requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts be sent to Fellowship of Christ's Community, a ministry of Central Presbyterian Church or Alexander Future Foundation, James and Uva McHarg Memorial Scholarship, (PO Box 204 Albany, Ohio 45710). David Ashworth
