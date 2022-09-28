Athens - David Lewis Baker, 84, of Athens, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, September 25th 2022 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, surrounded by family.
Born June 30th 1938 in Lower Salem, Ohio, David graduated from Salem Liberty High School in 1956. He married Bette Lou Baker (Davis) on November 9th,1958.
David served in the United States Navy and Reserves for 6 total years. He was a member of the Free and Accepted Masons of Ohio Aurelius Lodge 308 Maxburg Ohio, for 60 years, the Athens Elks Lodge #973 for 44 years, and the Valley of Cambridge Scottish Rite for 55 years. He served as the Exalted Ruler of the Athens Elks Lodge #973 from 1983 - 1984, and was a Past Master of the Aurelius Lodge 308. He worked as an Ohio State Highway Patrolman for 11 years and as an Claims Adjuster with Grange Insurance before retiring.
He is survived by his spouse Bette Baker; his son Steven (Tracy) Baker; his two grandchildren Haley (Kyle Barstow) Baker and Eric Baker; his sister Patty Ullman; his cousin Glenn (Claretta) Baker who was like a brother to him; his sisters in law Barbara (Bob) Henthorne, and Martha Davis; his close friends Don and Janine Scurlock; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Viewings will be held both in Athens and Marietta, Ohio. The Athens viewing will be held at Hughes Moquin Funeral Home, 168 Morris Avenue, on Thursday Sept. 29th from 2:00 - 4:00 PM and 6:00 - 8:00 PM, with a service by the Elks Lodge at 7:00 PM. The Marietta viewing will be held at Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, 408 Front Street, on Friday Sept. 30th from 10:00 - 12:00 PM, followed by a Masonic service, then the funeral and graveside service immediately following.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Athens Elks Lodge #973 for student scholarships funds and Rising Suns Non-Profit Pharmacy, both in Athens, or to a charity of one's choosing in David's name. David Baker
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.