Glouster - After a hard-fought battle with cancer, David N. Brown I, 81, of Glouster, OH, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2021 at Hickory Creek of Athens Nursing Home, The Plains, OH.
David was born March 17, 1939, in Millfield, OH to Florence Kidd Chalfant and Robert P. Brown.
David entered the U.S. Navy when he was 17 years old and proudly served 24 years before retiring as a Chief Petty Officer and an ADJ Jet Mechanic Instructor. He was stationed at NAS Cecil Field, Jacksonville, FL; sailed the Forrestal-Class Aircraft Carrier, USS Forrestal (CV 59); served in the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, and served in the Vietnam Conflict. He received several commendations.
David also retired from Trimble Local Schools and was employed by Brown Funeral Homes of Logan, Nelsonville, and Murray City, Ohio. He was a life member of the Jacksonville VFW and a member of the Murray City American Legion.
David leaves behind his children, David (Carol) Brown II of Glouster, OH and Barbara Brown of Athens, OH; four grandchildren and spouses, David (Mary) Brown of Glouster, OH, Jeremy Moleski of Albany, OH, Scott Brown (Michaela Strauss) of Glouster, OH, and Kelsi (Kolby) Rogers of Jacksonville, OH; five great-grandchildren, Brayden, Blake, Braxton, and Isabella Brown of Glouster, OH and Barrett Rogers of Jacksonville, OH; and stepchild, Abby Hart of Glouster, OH.
David is also survived by three sisters, Judy Kittle of Glouster, Ohio, Dixie Blower of Port Orange, Florida and Emily (Dan) Swart of Glouster, Ohio; two brothers, Jerry Brown of Jacksonville, OH and Ernest (Edie) Chalfant Jr. of Sebring, FL; and several nieces and nephews.
David was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Marilyn Sue Brown; his parents, Florence Kidd Chalfant and Robert P. Brown; alongside his stepfather, Ernest Buddy Chalfant Sr, and brother, Terry Chalfant.
At David's request, he will be cremated with no calling hours. There will be a military service and a celebration of life, with a dinner, to be determined.
We would like to thank Hospice and Hickory Creek of Athens nurses and aides for the wonderful care they gave our father and our family.
Arrangements are by the Brown Funeral Homes of Logan and Murray City, Ohio.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net. David Brown I
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.