GLOUSTER – David N. Brown, 81, of Glouster, passed away March 16, 2021. A memorial and military service by the US Navy and the Combined Color Guard Unit will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville with Mark Mitera officiating. A dinner reception will follow the service at the Glouster Eagles.
