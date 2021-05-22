Newark - David "Dabo" Brunton, 78, of Newark passed away Friday evening, May 7, 2021 at Doctors Hospital, Columbus. He was born March 22, 1943 in Glouster, OH to the late Arnold James and Pauline (Bennett) Brunton.
An avid Ohio State Buckeye and Cleveland Browns fan, Dabo enjoyed sports, coaching and outdoor activities including golf, softball, hunting and fishing. He was an active parishioner of St. Leonard Church.
Survivors include his loving wife, JoAnn (Roback) Brunton; his beloved children, Paula Brunton of Buckeye Lake, Brian (Amy) Brunton of Newark and Casey Brunton of Etna, OH; grandchildren, Samantha (Jason), Trent (Jaci), Lauren (Jake) and Bella; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Ima Kinkaid of Clearwater, IA.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, John Brunton and Jim Brunton; and a great-granddaughter, McKenzie Jo Wefler.
A Memorial Mass was held Friday, May 14, 2021 at St. Leonard Catholic Church, Heath with Fr. William Hristko as celebrant.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Trimble, OH with Fr. Matthew Gossett officiating. A celebration of Dabo's life will follow the inurnment at the Glouster Moose Lodge.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Children's Inn at NIH, 4 West Drive, Bethesda, MD 20814.
Vensil & Chute Funeral Home - Newark Chapel is assisting with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com. David Brunton
