David Francisco

London - David B. Francisco, 68 years, four months and six days, of London, Ohio formerly of Lima, passed away Friday, December 3, 2021.
Born in Beckley, West Virginia, David was the fourth child of parents G.E. and Virginia (Blake) Francisco.
David retired from the Ohio Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, after 30 years of service. David was a strong advocate of the second amendment and belonged to the NRA.
David fought a battle courageously for over 20 years with debilitating pain that took his ability to walk and enjoy his nature. Still that pain never took his quick wit, nor his dignity and compassion. Just prior to his passing, he told his wife, Hope, that his journey was done. He wanted to be 10 years old again, he wanted to run and play in the backyard of his childhood home in the hills of West Virginia, with his ever-present canine "Red". We will miss you David.
Survivors include his wife of 38 years Hope (Jago) Francisco; sister, Ann (Bob) Pinney; niece, Traci Carpenter and her children, Shane and Sarah; nephews, Brian (Jenny) Kidd and his sons, Max and Kevin (Jennifer) Kidd; sister-in-law, Vicki (Steve); brother-in-law, Robin (Inez) Jago and their daughter, Alyssa; niece, Brandi (Nathan) Cornetet and her children, Layla, Draydon and his son, Carter; nephews, Chip and Kyle; nephew, Nathan Jago and his son, Christian; special friends, Randy Kerbway of West Virginia, Jo Hedges of London, Sue and B.J., Pat and Rich.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father; sister, Katie (Randy) Kidd and brother, Bill.
Per David's wishes, there will be no visitation. A memorial service is being planned for Spring 2022 at Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster, Ohio.
Memorials in David's name may be sent to The Madison County Humane Society, 2020 St. Rt. 142 NE, West Jefferson, Ohio 43162.
The family is being served by the Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home and Crematory 103 N. Main Street, London, where online condolences for the family may be sent to www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com.
