NELSONVILLE – David R. Freer of Nelsonville died May 23, 2020 at his residence. Calling hours are 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Warren-Brown Funeral Home. Burial will be Friday, June 5, 2020 at 1pm in Greenlawn Cemetery. Full obit on www.brownfuneralservice.net.

To plant a tree in memory of David Freer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Load comments