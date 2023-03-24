David Fritchley

David (Dave) Richard Fritchley, known affectionately as Papa to family and many friends, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 9, 2023 in Fernandina Beach, Florida. Born March 16, 1943, in Brookings, South Dakota to Richard Grant Fritchley and Elinor Thomas Fritchley.
He grew up in Elmira and Poughkeepsie, New York and attended Poughkeepsie High School, graduating in 1961. He attended Duchess Community College before transferring to Florida Southern College where he was part of the Theta Chi Fraternity and graduated with a B.S. in Physical Education in 1966.
Following his time in the Air Force, he took a job at Florida Atlantic University in the Computer Center where he worked for nearly 12 years. He left Florida in 1982, coming to Athens, Ohio where he took the role of Operations Supervisor and eventually Director of Computing and Learning Services center at Ohio University. He retired in 2003 after 21 years of service.
He was an Avid sports fan, particularly of the New York Yankees and Dallas Cowboys, and loved fishing, reading and photography. His greatest joy came from his four grandchildren. He could be spotted at nearly every event in which they were involved be it stage, music or sports with his camera and a huge smile.
He was a man of integrity, honesty, kindness and a great sense of humor. He was preceded in death by His parents Richard and Elinor and his Brother Jon Eric Fritchley. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Candy; children Matt (Jenn) Fritchley of Athens, Ohio, Eric (Tiffany) Fritchley of Columbus, Ohio; grandchildren Alexis (Zach) Shrivers of Huntsville, Alabama, Tyler Fritchley of Athens, Ohio, Nathan Fritchley of Columbus, Ohio and Taylor Fritchley of Columbus, Ohio; as well as countless friends.
Friends are invited to attend a celebration of life with the family, which will be held at the Ohio University Inn on Sunday April 16, 2023 from 2 to 4 pm. Share stories of Papa and view photos of his beautiful life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Parks Foundation or The Alexander Future Foundation in his memory. Checks can be mailed to P.O. box 204 Albany, Ohio 45710. David Fritchley
