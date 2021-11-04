David Garrod

Athens - David Garrod, 77, died Oct. 30, 2021. Dave is survived by his wife, Peggy, daughter Shelley (Edward) Largo, son Matthew (Kara) Garrod, and grandchildren Nathaniel and Christian Largo, Ava and Madalyn Garrod.

Visitation is Saturday 12-2 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, Service is at 2 p.m. Burial will be in

School Lot Cemetery, with Military Services by Albany VFW Post 9893 and KT Crossen Post 21, American Legion.

You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of David Garrod as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

