David Harner

ALBANY – David Marion Harner, 85, of Albany passed away peacefully in the presence of his family on Jan. 11, 2021, at Grant Medical Center.
Born Oct. 20, 1935, in Albany, he was the son of the late Marion and Erma (Lawson) Harner.
A 1953 graduate of Albany High School and a recipient of a State Future Farmers of America Degree, he was drafted into the Army in 1958 and served two years. He worked at Athens Mold and Machine in Athens, Alexander Local Schools as a bus driver and was a dairy farmer for many years. He also enjoyed showing horses early in his life and later raising and selling Haflinger horses. He loved gardening and teaching people about farming and agriculture.
He was a member of the Alexander Cemetery Board for 25 years.
David is survived by his wife of 58 years, Maxine. He has two daughters, JoAnn (Scott) Pfeiffer and Janet Harner; and two grandsons, Cody and Jared Pfeiffer, of whom he was so proud.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by one brother, Jack (Leonard) Harner.
Drive through calling hours will be Thursday 1-3 p.m. at Christ Community Wesleyan Church. Graveside service with Pastor Steve Warner and Pastor Denver Dodrill will be at Alexander Cemetery, immediately following, with Miilitary Services by Albany VFW POST 9893 and KT Crossen Post 21 American Legion. Arrangements are by Bigony Jordan Funeral Home, Albany.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Alexander Future Foundation FFA Alumni Scholarship, P.O. Box 204, Albany, Ohio 45710.
You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
