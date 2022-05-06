David Harris

Athens OH - David William Harris died April 17, 2022 in Athens, Ohio. Born in Athens in 1960, the middle child of three, David graduated from AHS in 1979. David’s high school peers described him as bright, vocal, witty, and quick with a comeback. David was an honors student and excelled in music and theater. After graduation, David joined the Ohio Army National Guard, and served 7 years. During that time, David enrolled at Ohio State in 1981 so he could worship Buckeye football properly and graduated with a degree in Music Ed in 1985. David worked briefly for a Columbus news until moving to Los Angeles in September of 1985 to work in the entertainment industry. Dave lived in LA for 33 years and worked as an editor his entire career.
After a year, David eventually found an opportunity as one of the original editors for the cable start-up “Movietime”, where his talented editorial work helped the channel evolve into E! (Entertainment Television). After E! David worked on numerous music videos and stand-up comedy specials including “Comics Only”, where he met and befriended many comedians. David found the most success during the Reality TV boom with stints on many well known shows including “Survivor” and “The Bachelor”. David was perhaps happiest as lead editor of “Face Off,” the reality competition for aspiring special effects make-up artists, which ran on SyFy from 2011 to 2018. (https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0364599/)
When diagnosed with Colon Cancer in 2019 David moved to Syracuse to live with his brother. then moved to Athens in May of 2021 to spend his last year with his mother. David was a notorious cat lover and almost everyone who knew him will attest to having more pictures of his cats on their phone than photos of their own children. With all the time Dave spent working around comedians, he honed his own style of humor as well as a pro’s comedic timing. Everyone that knew him has at least one memorable Dave Harris story often related to his tendency to deploy shock value in pursuit of a laugh or reaction.
David is survived by his constant feline companion Pierre, and, several human relatives including his mother, Linda Harris, sister, Deborah Krawtz (Joe), niece, Jillian; brother, Stephen Harris (Kristine), nephews, Bela & Max; uncle, Doran Levy; aunt, Nancy Harris; cousins, Bill Harris & Wendy Harris Drews, and many second cousins.
A ceremony for David will be held in LA on May 30th. In recognition of David’s love of cats, donations can be made to the cat rescue organization CNY SNAP 17 Salisbury St, Cortland, NY 13045 or FACEBOOK: CNY SNAP. Alternatively, in recognition of the amazing care provided by Ohio Health Hospice, donate at: https://foundation.ohiohealth.com/programs/hospice-giving David Harris
