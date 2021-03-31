David Hughes

ALBANY – David Thomas Hughes, 70, passed into the arms of our Lord on Monday, March 29, 2021.
He lived on a small farm outside of Albany, keeping chickens and various animals as a hobby.
He is survived by his soul mate, Diana, after 32 years of marriage. He had three children and four step-children, Travelle Hall (Kevin), Jennifer Hughes, Matthew Hughes, Aaron Brooks, Brian Brooks, Natalie Ray (Shawn) and Valerie Douthitt (Seth). He had 20 grandchildren who loved him dearly.
He was a veteran and began his work life in the oilfields. Later he was hired by the U.S. Postal Service (1993) and ended his career in the Plains Post office as a clerk. He was known and loved by his many acquaintances and customers.
He was kind and generous. He was taken suddenly by a massive heart attack on the front lawn after returning from “a labor of love.” He gave his life to God’s service after being saved while he attended Bethel Church. He truly enjoyed studying and listening to God’s word.
He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by his many friends and family.
Services will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Pastor Ada Jewell officiating. Burial will be in Temple Cemetery. Visitation is Thursday 6-8 p.m. and one hour prior to services, at the funeral home.
You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
