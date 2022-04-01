David Israels

Athens - David Emil Israels, 69, died Wednesday, March 23, at the Laurels in Athens, after many years of multiple health issues.
Born September 3, 1952, in Tenafly, New Jersey, David was the only child of Claire and Alfred Israels.
David attended Ohio University from 1970-75, a period which saw the beginnings of social awareness of marginalized groups, including movements for the rights of women, Blacks, and the Lesbian and Gay community. As part of the latter group David and others were newly able to be openly and proudly themselves. He studied political science and worked on his first political campaign, that of George McGovern for president, in 1972.
Following graduation David moved to San Francisco and continued his political work as a journalist, writing first for the San Francisco Sentinel and later for the Bay Guardian with a column called Gay Matters. He knew many leading gay activists there, including author Randy Shilts and the assassinated Board of Supervisors member Harvey Milk. At this time the AIDS crisis was raging in San Francisco, and it took the lives of many of David's closest friends.
In his writing, David delighted in attacking political hypocrites and power brokers, gleefully slinging mud. This habit continued after his move back to Athens in 1998 with The Town Crier. In this short-lived publication, he raised more than a few eyebrows and hackles in his attempt to hold OU and Athens City officials accountable for what he considered their shortcomings, losing friends in the process. He also wrote briefly for the Athens Messenger and the Athens News.
David had a lifelong interest in politics and history, particularly the World War II era, and had an odd affinity for Queen Elizabeth. His sense of humor was alternately wicked and absurd, but always entertaining.
Surviving him are good friends Steve Gray, William Salit, Pete Thompson, Kelly Johnson, Milena Miller, Andrea Klein, Frank Harris, Mimi Hart, and Suzanne Knauerhase, and his beloved dog Buddy.
A Zoom memorial will be held later in the spring. Arrangements are by Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where you may sign the online guestbook or leave a message of sympathy at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com. David Israels
