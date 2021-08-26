Athens - David Charles Klingaman, 87 of Athens, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at his home surrounded by family. Born June 14, 1934, in Sharon, PA, he was the son of the late Harold C. And Beulah Newton Klingaman.
He earned his bachelors and masters degrees from Kent State University and went onto the University of Virginia where he achieved his Ph.D. After graduating, he worked as an economics professor at Ohio University for over 36 years.
In his spare time, he enjoyed his long-time hobby of riding his motorcycle. He always had a new hobby or interest and was a loyal Cleveland Browns fan.
He is survived by his wife, Sherry Lee Klingaman; two children, Kit Klingaman Gannon, Ross J. Klingaman; two grandchildren, Grant Gannon, Clint Gannon; two sisters, Peggy Harris, Diane (Chip) Steele; and several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are entrusted to Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where cremation will take place. No services will be announced at this time. Friends and family are welcomed to send a message of sympathy or sign the online guestbook at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com. David Klingaman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.