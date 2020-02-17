David Robert Locke, age 69, of Albany died Sunday afternoon, Feb. 16, 2020 at the home of his daughter. Born Jan. 31, 1951 in Athens, he was the son of the late Robert Locke and Virginia Risley Locke Burchfield and his step father, Robert B. Burchfield. He was raised by his mother and step father.

He was a graduate of Athens High School. He was employed at the B&O Railroad and Ohio University in the culinary department of Baker Center. He was a Vietnam veteran serving in the U.S. Marine Corps.

David is survived by his wife, Nancy Storer Locke; a daughter where he made his home, Lori Hauser and her partner, Glen Anderson of Albany; a daughter, Amy Locke of Athens; two sons, Robert (Valerie) Locke of Albany and Adam Locke of Athens; eight grandchildren; one great grandchild; a brother, Larry (Judy) Locke of Albany.

Besides his parents and step father, he is preceded in death by a niece, Julie Locke. Funeral service will be conducted Thursday 1 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with Pastor Tom Dubbs officiating. Burial will be in New Marshfield Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday from noon until time of service. Military rites will be conducted by VFW Post 9398 and K.T. Crossen Post 21 American Legion Honor Guards at the cemetery. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of David Locke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
