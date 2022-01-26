Jacksonville - David E. Lunsford Jr., 50 of Jacksonville passed away Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at the Grant Medical Center, Columbus. He was born Nov. 15, 1971 in Athens. David was a Desert Storm Marine Veteran. He enjoyed playing and coaching baseball and also painting.
He is survived by his son, Caullin Lunsford of Jacksonville; daughter, Brianna Lunsford of Columbus; two grandchildren, Colt Jameson and Raelyn Jaide Lunsford; mother, Cherie (Richard) Lent of Jacksonville; father, David E. (Nancy) Lunsford Sr. of Glouster; and brother, Steven Lent of Athens.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Ada Stinson.
A cremation will take place and there will be no services observed. Arrangements have been entrusted to Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville.
A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
