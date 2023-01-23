Columbus - David Neal Keller, age 96, passed away peacefully on January 17, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was born on June 8, 1926 in Hicksville, Ohio to Dr. David and Marie Keller.
After graduating from high school in 1944, he immediately joined the U.S. Navy. He served aboard ship as a radar technician and with a land-based group on Corregidor, in the Philippines, until the end of World War II. He later attended Ohio University’s School of Journalism, graduating in 1950 with a master’s degree. He married his wife Marian (a fellow Bobcat) that summer and took his first reporting job at the Newark Advocate, before writing publications for DuPont’s nylon plant in Chattanooga, TN. After a brief stint as roving freelancers on the East Coast, Dave and Marian returned to Athens, where Dave joined OU as Director of Publications and Public Relations.
Dave later formed his own company, David Keller Productions, writing and producing documentary films for universities, the Indiana State Police, Sohio (now BP), Indianapolis 500, Indiana’s Bicentennial, Ohio’s Bicentennial and many others over 25 years. He also published two history books, four biographies and produced a musical, “Appalachia.” Retiring to Keowee Key, South Carolina in 1990, he continued to write while performing as saxophonist and lead vocalist for the Dixie Keys, boating with his family, and traveling with Marian around the world, including a bicycle trip through China.
Dave and Marian moved to Columbus in 2015, residing at Friendship Village of Dublin. Along with his wife, Dave leaves behind his sister, Teresa (Bob) Lehman; his children, Gretchen (John) Gallucci, Jeff Keller and Gary (Mary) Keller; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Dave was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Waldo Keller.
The family would like to thank the staff of Friendship Village for its loving care during his final days. Charitable donations in Dave's memory can be made to: Friendship & Gratitude, Friendship Village of Dublin, 6000 Riverside Dr, Dublin, OH 43017 (www.fvdublin.org). A private family burial and memorial service are planned this spring.-30- David Neal Keller
