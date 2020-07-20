ATHENS – David Eugene Ollie, 90, of Athens, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Darst Group Home in Pomeroy. Born Sept. 7, 1929 in Cleveland, he was the son of the late Richard and Alice Beaver Ollie.
David was a natural born musician who excelled in playing drums and harmonica. He would often share and teach others his musical talent and spent 40 years playing professionally. Though he loved music, his true passion was his family.
He is survived by his three daughters, Margaret Ollie, Una (Ted) Gilfert, Shevaun (Levi Hochstetler) Conner; and seven grandchildren, Leslie, David, Megan, Sean, Johnathan, Christopher, and Jordan.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 52 years, Joan; sister, Inez; and brothers, Alfred and Raymond.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery where military honors will be observed by the Athens American Legion Post 21 and Albany VFW Post 9893. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and face coverings will be required. You may sign the online guestbook and send messages of condolence at our website, www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
