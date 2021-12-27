McArthur - David Allen Reeves, 69, passed away Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Holzer Medical Center in Gallipolis. He was born May 15, 1952, in El Paso, Texas.
He was married to his best friend, Christina "Tina" Reeves, for just under 25 years and was blessed with children, Kaitlin "Kaiti" Paige Reeves, Joshua David Reeves and adopted son, William "Willie" Miller. The greatest love and pride and joy of his life were his two grandsons, Ethan Ryan Nickels and Benjamin "Gavin" Breniser and his future granddaughter, Lily.
He was the son of the late John "Burchie" and Juanita "Blackie" Blackford Reeves; surviving siblings, Kenna "Sissy" (Larry) Lee, John Reeves, Juanita "E" McLead, Nancy (Bill) Martin and Sandy Kaye (Cook); adopted brothers, David "Todd" (Amanda) Graham and Delbert (Tina) Fulton; sister-in-law, Cindy (Bryan) Alcorn and several nieces and nephews.
David loved his family, and it was not defined by blood. He led a full and active life. David was a Vietnam War Veteran of the United States Army, was an officer and honor guard member for the American Legion Post #21 in Athens and was a lifetime member of the VFW Post #7174 in The Plains, Ohio. He retired from American Electric Power.
David's activities included softball, scratch golf, bowling (achieving a "300"), motorcycle riding, camping, fishing, hunting, boating, coaching his son in baseball, his daughter in softball and both grandsons in baseball and umpiring little league games. He built and flew RC planes and was an avid gun enthusiast.
Some of his greatest joy and love in his current chapter of his life were being an active church member at Outreach North, where he was a Paw Paw to a host of kids who he loved dearly. The love and brothership he found in his church family was priceless. Including his church wife, Sandy Davis.
David had a great life; he loved his family and he loved life itself. He never met a stranger, would do anything for anyone at any time and never wanted anything in return. David loved children and always wanted to make them happy. He loved to torment people, but more than that, he loved to make people laugh. He also loved his faithful companions, Bear and Maggie.
May he rest but live on in your laughter.
A celebration of life service will be held 5 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at World Outreach, 6533 OH-327, Jackson, Ohio 45640, with Pastor Chris Wallis officiating. Friends may visit at the church from 3 p.m. until the time of the service.
Arrangements are by Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur.
Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com David Reeves
