Nelsonville - David D. Simms, 26, of Nelsonville, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at O'Bleness Hospital, Athens. David was born June 17, 1995, in Athens, son of Karen S. Phelps Simms and Douglas M. Simms.
David was a 2015 graduate of Logan High School. He had a passion for drawing and could always make you smile. He will be sadly missed.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Richard Simms; special friend, Jenna Johnson; maternal grandparents, Carol and Richard Seymour and Dave and Carol Phelps; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
David was preceded in death by his brother, Dewayne Tackett; paternal grandparents, Joseph Simms and Mary Edan Simms; great grandmother, Eileen Peevler; and aunts, Teresa Holland and Mary Jo Matthews Simms.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville. Family and friends may visit from 12 to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Donations in memory of David may be made to Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville, Ohio 45764 to help with expenses.
David Simms
