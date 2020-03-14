LOGAN – David S. Taylor, 65, passed away March 12, 2020. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on March 16, 2020 at Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home. Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. on March 15, 2020. View full obit on www.brownfuneralservice.net.

To plant a tree in memory of David Taylor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Load comments