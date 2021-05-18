Athens - David Thomas Williams, 83, of Athens, died late Thursday evening, May 13, 2021, at his home. Born May 12, 1938, in Pomeroy, he was the son of the late Delbert Williams and Marie Cora Morrison Williams.
A graduate of Rome-Canaan High School, he was owner and operator of several area businesses including the Home Video Store in Athens and Nelsonville and the RC Car Racing and indoor golf range on E. State Street. He was also employed at Laughlin Vending Co. and operated a veal barn cleaning service. He was a member of the South Canaan Baptist Church.
David is survived by his wife, Sandra "Sandy" Young Williams; two sons, Dan (Janet) Williams and Ron (Gallia) Williams both of Athens; two stepsons, Jerry (Deena) Proffitt of Guysville and Luke (Megan) Proffitt of Orient; a former daughter-in-law, Robin Gehovak of Athens; seven grandchildren, Autumn (Cory) Burton, Jordan (Bradley) Benedict, Sydney Lent, Jonas Proffitt, Eric Williams, Zoe Williams and Payton Proffitt; two sisters, Rachael Goodfellow of Columbus and Clara Jane (Scott) Ledford of Athens.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by three sisters- Marjorie Sfakianos, Evelyn Bridgewater and Helen Tippie; a brother, Ray W. Williams; and an infant brother, Pearl Williams. A memorial service will be held Sunday, May 23rd at 1 p.m. at South Canaan Baptist Church with Rev. Monte McCune officiating. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. David Williams
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.