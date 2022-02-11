Pomeroy - David E. Woodyard, 46 Pomeroy, passed away Wednesday Feb. 9, 2022, in Holzer Medical Center, after a brief illness.
Born Nov. 5, 1975, in Athens, he was the son of Eddie and Ann Woodyard, and Kathie Wyman Michael. He was a self-employed mechanic.
He is survived by his wife, Michelle Ward Woodyard; stepsons, Nicholas and Nathaniel; half-brother, Casey Case; best friend, Scott Creamer, and his parents.
He was preceded in death by grandmothers, Juanita Woodyard and Marjorie Williams.
Services will be Monday at 1 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Pastor Barry Bolin officiating. Burial will be in Alexander Cemetery,
Visitation is Sunday 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
