Dawn Stout

Athens - Dawn Palmer Stout, 88, of Athens, OH, died Dec. 24. Dawn was born in 1933, in Clarksburg, WV.
She was the daughter of the late Dorothy Crist Palmer and Henry Clay Palmer.
Dawn graduated from Clarksburg's Washington Irving High School in 1951. She attended the University of Tampa where she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority and then graduated from Ohio University with a BS in Music Education in 1957, a MS in Educational Media Management in 1979, and a PhD in Higher Education in 1985.
She worked as assistant band director for two years at Grantsville High School in WV. After graduating from Ohio University she was band director at Waterloo High School in New Marshfield, OH. After completing her master's degree, she was a media specialist in the College of Education at OU. Upon completion of her PhD, she became an assistant professor at the College of Education, teaching courses in Educational Media and Library Science until her retirement in 1994.
Dawn enjoyed traveling with her husband, reading, needlework and music. She was active in many clubs and organizations. These included: the Athens Music Club, The Ohio University Women's Club, The Ladies Outdoor Gardening and Karate Club, Bas Bleu Book Club, The Mystery Book Club, Stitch and Chat, and ROFA (a lunch group of retired College of Education colleagues). She was a member and a deacon of the Athens First Presbyterian Church.
In addition to her parents, Dawn was preceded in death by her brother, Henry Clay Palmer II.
She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Don F. Stout, who retired from Ohio University where he was Director of University Publications; sister, Carin Stair; children, John M. O'Neal (Lisa Marie) of Albuquerque, NM and Lisa Poirier (Dennis) of Anchorage, AK. She had five stepchildren; Barbara Stout (Ted Stone), Julia Stout (Craig Dickelman), Tracy Meisky (Ted), Becky Davis (Joe), and Andrew Stout (Kelly); a granddaughter, Danielle Poirier, and step-grandchildren Grace Smith, Emily and Olivia Stout, Katie and Steve Meisky; Anthony and Andrew Davis, Robert and Molly Dickelman.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the caring staff of the Lindley Inn, and for the support of the hospice team.
In lieu of flowers, Dawn asked that donations be made to The Athens First Presbyterian Church. Funeral arrangements are by Jagers and Sons Funeral Home in Athens.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Dawn Stout
