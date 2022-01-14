New Marshfield - Dayna Lynn Hudnell Goin of New Marshfield passed away at he residence on Jan. 11, 2022. She was born Aug. 12, 1957, the daughter of Carolyn Hudnell and late Haze Hudnell of Hebbardsville.
In addition to her father, she proceeded in death by; husband, David Goin and two brothers, Bob and David Hudnell.
She is survived by her mother; daughter, Carrie Anne (David) Langston; grandchildren, Zachary and Kellie Langston all of Bethpage TN; sister, Linda (Hudnell) Morris of Lancaster, and life partner Gary Zeigler of New Marshfield.
No services will be observed, arrangements were by Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home.
Dayna Goin
