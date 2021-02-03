ATHENS – Dayne Witham, 92, of Athens, went home to be with The Lord on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 surrounded by family. Born Oct. 21, 1928 in Athens, he was the son of the late Daryl and Florence M. Rowland Witham.
A proud Marine Corps WWII veteran, Dayne went on to retire from the Poston Power Plant after 38 years of service as a Boiler Operator. He had an excellent work ethic with a witty sense of humor. He enjoyed his time spent hunting and had a great knowledge of guns.
He is survived by his children, Christy Witham, Carolyn Witham, Rose Witham, Clint (Robin) Witham, Dane Witham, Doug (Trina) Witham, Vince (Angie) Witham, Larry Witham, Dana Witham; grandchildren, Roy, Robert, Clinton, Nicole, Dustan, Jessie, Talitha, William, Paul, Anna, Aubrey, John, Cody; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters, Jayne (Phil) Faires and Carol (Warden) Miller; brother, Ron Witham; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his eldest daughter, Debbie and grandchild, Kyle.
A funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home with Adelbert Wingardner officiating. Burial will follow in Athens Memory Gardens with military honors being presented by the Athens American Legion Post 21 and Albany VFW Post 9893. Friends are welcomed to call upon the family on Thursday at the funeral home from 5-7 p.m. Please observe required face coverings and social distancing guidelines. You may sign the online guestbook or view a tribute video at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.