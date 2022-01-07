Logan - Lowell Dean Barry, age 79, of Logan passed away, Jan. 5, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born June 8, 1942, in Detroit, MI, he was the son of the late Jack Barry and Alma Hummeltenburg Barry.
He was a 1960 graduate of Chauncey-Dover High School where his musical talent was widely recognized. As a member of the C-D Marching Band, he was selected to play with the All Ohio Boy's Band at the Ohio State Fair for five consecutive years
Dean joined the U.S. Navy in 1963 and was honorably discharged in 1971. He was assigned to duty with the Submarine Service and later taught at the U.S. Fleet Submarine School and Sonar School in Key West, FL. He was also a Vietnam War veteran.
He worked for the Unidyne Corp. (contractor for the Department of Defense) where he was division director for the New England Division. On his return to the area, he was employed at Ohio University and retired as manager of the Carpet, Tile and Paint Shop.
He was a member of the Logan AMVETS Post, a life member of the VFW and a member of the Great Bridge Baptist Church.
Dean is survived by his wife of 56 1/2 years, Janet James Barry; four daughters, Kelly (Gary) Milton of Groton, CT, Teresa Beaudreau, Tracy (Nelson) Long and Karla (Delmar) Rosa all of Logan; ten grandchildren, Ryan Milton, Elizabeth Daniels, Emily Beaudreau, Justin Harris, Jacob Harris, Jillian (Joseph) Brown, Brenna Long, Kayla Rosa, Stefka Rosa and Isiah Sousa; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Lynn (Richard) Lewis of Cleveland; brother, Malcolm Barry of Chauncey; numerous nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by a son, Douglas Dean Barry in 2015; and a grandson, Cory Milton in 2007.
Funeral service will be conducted Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with Gary Alton, Tom Antle and Mark Barrell officiating.
Burial will be in Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster. Friends may call Monday 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Military Rites will be conducted by the Combined Color Guard at the cemetery.
Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Dean Barry
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.