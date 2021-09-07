The Plains - Dean Boyd Platt, 82, died Sept. 4, 2021.
Preceded in death by his wife, Anna (Kittle) Platt; two sons, Greg and Brent Platt; grandson, Dean Eric Platt; and all of his brothers and sisters.
Survived by his son, Dean Eric (Nancy) Platt; grandson, Brad (Melissa) Platt; great-grandsons, Nathan and TJ Platt; devoted sister in law, Phylis Gambill; and many nieces and nephews.
Dean Boyd's love of cars and fixing them brought many friends into his life. His generosity for helping people with their vehicles will be remembered, even by the neighborhood children who grew up knowing he would fix their bicycles.
He will be greatly missed. Private services will be held at the cemetery. Dean Boyd Platt
