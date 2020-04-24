ALBANY – Debbie C. Carsey, 62, Albany, passed away Tuesday April 21, 2020, at her residence.
Born Jan. 17, 1958, in Gallipolis, she was the daughter of the late William M. and Thelma Board Filson. Debbie retired after 27 years, as housekeeper from O'Bleness Hospital.
She is survived by a daughter, Jennifer (Joshua) Davis of Albany; two granddaughters, Andrea and Ashley Davis; a brother, Gary (Karen) Filson of Gallipolis; and her best friend, Vickie Hoyd.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband James M. "Mike" Carsey.
Debbie had chosen cremation and no services will be held at this time. Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home are in charge of arrangements.
You may sign her register book at bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com
