Debbie Warren

Logan - Debbie R. Warren, age 53, of Logan, Ohio, passed away Nov. 28, 2021
She was born Nov. 21, 1968 in Yuma, Arizona.
Surviving are her husband of 33 years, David Warren; two brothers; and children, Devona Warren, David (Amanda) Warren II and their children, Paitynn, Blake, Isaac, Jayce, and Aerolynn, and Dayla (Jeff) Dye and their children, Paris, Jeffrey, Katniss, and Octavia.
Debbie was preceded in death by her father Kenneth Burkey; and mother Jean Smith Bullock.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at the Brown Funeral Home, Murray City, Ohio with Pastor Gilbert Spencer officiating.
Calling hours will be observed on Saturday 2-6 p.m. and 1-2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
The family suggests donations be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
