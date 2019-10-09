MILLFIELD — Deborah S. O'Bannon, 63, of Millfield, passed away Oct. 8, 2019, at her residence.
Deborah was born Nov. 27, 1955 in Nelsonville to Carl O'Nail and Bonnie Powell. She was a graduate of Nelsonville-York High School; worked at The Athens Messenger; was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan and a Nelsonville-York Buckeyes fan.
Surviving are her husband of 16 years, William O'Bannon; a daughter, Brandy Shellman of The Plains; a son, Jeremy Smith of Athens; grandchildren, Troy Knash, Madison Shellman, Jayde Smith, Jaxon Smith and Carter Smith; great-grandchildren, Hailey and Xander Knash; sisters, Cheryl Douglas of Albany and Fauna Hanning of Nelsonville; and many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Deborah was preceded in death by her parents.
Calling hours will be observed Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to OhioHealth Hospice, 444 W. Union St., Suite C, Athens, OH 45701.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net.
