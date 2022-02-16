Glouster - Debra Kay Parker, 68 of Victoria, TX, passed away Feb. 14, 2022, at her residence.
She was born July 15, 1953, in Athens, OH but was raised in Glouster, OH. Throughout her life she lived in Glouster, Winchester/Lexington, KY and Austin, TX.
Among her favorite hobbies were horseback riding and volunteering at animal shelters and rescues, but she was also into geocaching at every possible chance.
She is survived by a brother, David K. Parker; nephews, Christopher (Tasha) Parker, Joshua (Shireen) Parker, Jeffery (Jodie) Parker, and Jason (Michelle) Leach; nieces, Carrie Parker (Cory Easley) and Elizabeth (Justin) Jenkins. Debbie had many friends, but she counted David (Sid) Sidney and Jeff L. Martin as her best friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents, William H. "Bill" Parker and Dora M. Parker; paternal grandparents, Ernie and Florence Parker; maternal grandparents, Sybil and Ed Kurtzman and Wilbur Harry; two brothers, Jeffrey Parker and William S. "Stacey" Parker; sister, Florette (Harold) Leach; niece, Michelle Parker; and special friends, Sue McManaway and Mike "Mo" Morris, both of Kentucky.
Debbie wished to be cremated and there will be no services observed.
Because of her love for animals, contributions can be made to an animal shelter or rescue of your choice or the Trimble High School Marching Band.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville.
A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
Debra Parker
